You Won't Believe How Much Floyd Mayweather Jr. Is Challenging Kobe Bryant To Play Him 1-On-1

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is either supremely confident, needs to scratch that competitive itch in retirement or flat-out delusional.

Or perhaps, he just has so much money to burn that he doesn't give a f**k.

The retired undefeated boxing legend, as spotted by The Shade Room, recently slid into one of Kobe Bryant's Instagram posts and challenged the retired five-time NBA champion to a game of 1-on-1 hoops for a cool $1 million.

"@KobeBryant I'm ready to play you one on one for $1,000,000," Mayweather commented on Bryant's IG post.

Take a look below.