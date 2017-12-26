You Won't Believe How Much Floyd Mayweather Jr. Is Challenging Kobe Bryant To Play Him 1-On-1

Will the Black Mamba take him up on it?

Published 11 hours ago

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is either supremely confident, needs to scratch that competitive itch in retirement or flat-out delusional.

Or perhaps, he just has so much money to burn that he doesn't give a f**k.

The retired undefeated boxing legend, as spotted by The Shade Room, recently slid into one of Kobe Bryant's Instagram posts and challenged the retired five-time NBA champion to a game of 1-on-1 hoops for a cool $1 million.

"@KobeBryant I'm ready to play you one on one for $1,000,000," Mayweather commented on Bryant's IG post.

Take a look below.

Now, if this was boxing, we'd have to roll with Money May all day over Kobe. But since Mayweather is talking basketball, facing the Black Mamba 1-on-1 would be the quickest way that Floyd could lose $1 million ... aside from betting in Vegas. Kobe played with a killer instinct similar to Michael Jordan over the course of his 20 years in the NBA and he's a future lock Hall of Famer.

Maybe Floyd just wants to test his skills against one of the best ballers who ever did it. 

Bryant, who had both of his numbers —  No. 8 and 24 — retired by the Los Angeles Lakers last week, hasn't responded to Mayweather's challenge just yet. But, hey, if it's for charity, we'd be down to see this.

Would you?

Written by BET Staff

(Photos from left: Tibrina Hobson/AFP/Getty Images), Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

