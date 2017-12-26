Video of Lonzo Ball Surprising His Parents With This $350K Rolls Royce Dawn For Christmas

Lonzo Ball owes a lot to his mom, Tina , and dad, LaVar , for helping him get to this level.

So, the 20-year-old Los Angeles Lakers' rookie point guard surprised them with a $350,000 Rolls Royce Dawn for Christmas and commented that "it's the least I could do" on an Instagram post, which was accompanied by a video of LaVar behind the wheel and Tina sitting shotgun as they took the exclusive whip for a little spin.

Watch LaVar drop the top on the vehicle before yelling, "This is how we roll."