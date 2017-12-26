Video of Lonzo Ball Surprising His Parents With This $350K Rolls Royce Dawn For Christmas

Police Create Donation Drive For The Nine Children Who Watched Their Young Mother Die From An Overdose
Lonzo Ball owes a lot to his mom, Tina, and dad, LaVar, for helping him get to this level.
So, the 20-year-old Los Angeles Lakers' rookie point guard surprised them with a $350,000 Rolls Royce Dawn for Christmas and commented that "it's the least I could do" on an Instagram post, which was accompanied by a video of LaVar behind the wheel and Tina sitting shotgun as they took the exclusive whip for a little spin.
Watch LaVar drop the top on the vehicle before yelling, "This is how we roll."
Must be nice. That's Big Baller, indeed.
And LaVar and Tina seem to be elated.
After losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas, Lonzo and the Lakers will attempt to snap their three-game skid when they host the Memphis Grizzlies tomorrow night at Staples Center.
Ball is averaging 10 points, 7.1 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.
(Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
