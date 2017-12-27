Blake Griffin Is Reportedly In A Nasty Custody Battle With His Ex, And It Allegedly Started Because Of His Girlfriend, Kendall Jenner

People lost it earlier this year upon learning that Blake Griffin is reportedly dating Kendall Jenner .

However, the Los Angeles Clippers' star power forward's ex-fiancée and mother of his two kids, Brynn Cameron, (shown above left), isn't amused at all.

The Blast is reporting that Cameron is irate that Griffin walked out on their family to have a relationship with Jenner and it has sparked what seems to be shaping up as an ugly custody battle.

According to the website, Griffin recently filed paperwork to legally establish paternity of his children, Ford, 4, and Finley, 1, and that's believed to be the initial step in going for custody and a child support agreement.

In response, Cameron is seeking joint custody while asking the court to pin child support to Griffin's salary, as the 28-year-old inked a five-year, $173 million extension with the Clippers this past June.

How do you think this will turn out in court?

