This Is What James Harden Had To Say About Visiting Meek Mill In Prison

Police Create Donation Drive For The Nine Children Who Watched Their Young Mother Die From An Overdose
Here's how you can help the family of Jimeta Sanders get everything they need for the holidays.
Colin Kaepernick said he spoke with Meek Mill last month and commented that the imprisoned rapper was "humbled" by the outpouring of his support. Philadelphia 76ers' star center Joel Embiid and the team's owner, Michael Rubin, visited Meek in prison last month as well.
And you can add James Harden to the list of Meek's supporters.
The Houston Rockets' All-Star shooting guard took to his Snapchat yesterday and revealed that he visited Meek in prison and that the rapper's "spirit is high," while hoping that he could be released "by February."
Take a look at his whole Snapchat story about visiting Meek below.
And Harden isn't stopping there.
According to Sports Illustrated, Harden will rock these special "Free Meek" Adidas tomorrow night when his Rockets visit the Boston Celtics in a nationally televised game on TNT.
Take a look at the kicks.
It's dope that athletes like Harden continue to rep for Meek.
Harden and the Rockets will be looking to snap their three-game losing skid.
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photos from left: Prince Williams/Getty Images, Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
Here's how you can help the family of Jimeta Sanders get everything they need for the holidays.
"Mamba Out."
COMMENTS