This Is What James Harden Had To Say About Visiting Meek Mill In Prison

And the Rockets' All-Star plans to rock these special "Free Meek" kicks on Thursday.

Published 8 hours ago

Colin Kaepernick said he spoke with Meek Mill last month and commented that the imprisoned rapper was "humbled" by the outpouring of his support. Philadelphia 76ers' star center Joel Embiid and the team's owner, Michael Rubin, visited Meek in prison last month as well.

And you can add James Harden to the list of Meek's supporters.

The Houston Rockets' All-Star shooting guard took to his Snapchat yesterday and revealed that he visited Meek in prison and that the rapper's "spirit is high," while hoping that he could be released "by February."

Take a look at his whole Snapchat story about visiting Meek below.

And Harden isn't stopping there.

According to Sports Illustrated, Harden will rock these special "Free Meek" Adidas tomorrow night when his Rockets visit the Boston Celtics in a nationally televised game on TNT.

Take a look at the kicks.

It's dope that athletes like Harden continue to rep for Meek.

Harden and the Rockets will be looking to snap their three-game losing skid.

Written by BET Staff

(Photos from left: Prince Williams/Getty Images, Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

