Watch This LeBron Fan Get Tricked Into Thinking He Got A Steph Curry Jersey For Christmas

Imagine being the biggest LeBron James fan only to get a jersey of his rival Steph Curry for Christmas.

That was the plight of this young fan, who adores King James. When he ripped the gift-wrapping paper to one of his Christmas presents and opened the box, this young fan's face went from excitement to pure dejection as a Curry No. 30 Golden State Warriors jersey was just sitting there.

Fortunately for this boy, it was all a part of a Christmas prank played on him by his parents because as he unraveled the folded Curry jersey, James's No. 23 Cleveland Cavaliers jersey was hidden inside, leading the boy to experience pure joy.

Watch his face go from disgust and disappointment to feeling like he's on top of the world.