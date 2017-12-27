Watch This LeBron Fan Get Tricked Into Thinking He Got A Steph Curry Jersey For Christmas

Police Create Donation Drive For The Nine Children Who Watched Their Young Mother Die From An Overdose
Here's how you can help the family of Jimeta Sanders get everything they need for the holidays.
Imagine being the biggest LeBron James fan only to get a jersey of his rival Steph Curry for Christmas.
That was the plight of this young fan, who adores King James. When he ripped the gift-wrapping paper to one of his Christmas presents and opened the box, this young fan's face went from excitement to pure dejection as a Curry No. 30 Golden State Warriors jersey was just sitting there.
Fortunately for this boy, it was all a part of a Christmas prank played on him by his parents because as he unraveled the folded Curry jersey, James's No. 23 Cleveland Cavaliers jersey was hidden inside, leading the boy to experience pure joy.
Watch his face go from disgust and disappointment to feeling like he's on top of the world.
Real tears at him standing on the table in excitement over getting a LeBron jersey for Christmas.
Great viral clip!
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photos from Left: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images, Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
Here's how you can help the family of Jimeta Sanders get everything they need for the holidays.
"Mamba Out."
COMMENTS