DeSean Jackson Says The Weed And Bullets In His Abandoned Truck Weren’t His

DeSean Jackson is saying it was his vehicle, but not him.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver's Chevy Silverado was impounded in Tampa after police found it abandoned with two hollow-point bullets and 6.3 grams of weed inside of it, as reported by TMZ Sports. But Jackson, 31, said the truck registered to his name was borrowed by one of his friends while he was out of town.

According to TMZ Sports, Tampa police say Jackson's Silverado was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Sunday night when the truck crashed into a tree. However, when cops arrived, the driver had already left the car at the scene of the accident. That's when police found the bullets, which are legal in Florida, and marijuana, which isn't legal in the state.

But a rep for the veteran NFL wideout said the person behind the wheel of the Silverado was one of DeSean's friends and not Jackson himself.

"It was a friend of DeSean's who borrowed his car while he was out of town without his knowledge," Jackson's rep Denise White said in a statement, as reported by TMZ. "None of what was in the car was [Jackson's] obviously. He's dealing with the person that was using it without his knowledge privately. The incident is being handled."

Jackson and the Buccaneers (4-11) will close out their dismal 2017 season at home against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.