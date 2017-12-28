Giants' Eli Apple Really Told Reporters 'I Gotta Take A S**t' To Dodge Their Questions

The 22-year-old New York Giants cornerback didn't address his teammate, safety Landon Collins, calling him a "cancer" nor Collins' apology to him, actually telling reporters, "I gotta take a s**t," to dodge their questions, instead, as reported by NJ.com. The website also reported that Apple grabbed his butt to add emphasis. Wow.

Following a confrontation with cornerbacks coach Tim Walton, Apple was suspended by the Giants for what they described as "a pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team," as reported by ESPN. He'll miss Sunday's regular-season finale against Washington in what has been a miserable year for the Giants (2-13).

Meanwhile, upon Collins calling Apple a "cancer," Eli's half-brother, Dane Blackson, says it's really their mom, Annie Apple, who's the cancer.

"I feel like when people say Eli's like a cancer ... I just think of mom when people say like words and use these types of adjectives," Blackson told TMZ Sports yesterday. "I feel like he never had a fair shot. I mean, a lot of this s**t that you could be judging him on, there's really a master behind him pulling the strings. So, as far as Eli being the cancer, I don't really see Eli being the cancer more than I see mom being the cancer and him not being able to distance himself."

Damn.

According to ESPN, Apple's contract includes a clause that would let the Giants void his guaranteed money in 2018 and 2019 if he "is suspended by the NFL or by the club" or he "engages in conduct reasonably judged by the club to adversely affect or reflect on club, in club's sole discretion." That could pave the way for the Giants to possibly cut Apple after this season, without paying him his guaranteed salaries of $1,827,484 in 2018 and $2,516,226 in 2019.

