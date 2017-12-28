LeBron Wants NBA Refs To Put Some Respek On His Name In This Video

The Golden State Warriors ' 99-92 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day included what many fans thought were distinct blown calls down the stretch. The NBA's Last Two Minute Report from that game proved their intuition right, as the league concluded that Kevin Durant fouled LeBron James three different times over the game's final one minute and 12 seconds.

And King James is still tight about those blown calls, so much so that he held court and aired out NBA refs during the Cavs' shootaround Wednesday, essentially asking them to put some damn respek on his name.

"For me, the worst thing is when I actually go over and talk to the ref and they say, 'It was nothing,'" James told a pool of reporters yesterday before the Cavs lost to the Sacramento Kings, as reported by ESPN. "Like, I go over, 'You didn't see that?' ... 'Nah, I didn't think it was anything. It's no call, it's no foul.' That's the worst, for me."

James added: "If he says, 'I may have missed that one' or 'maybe I wasn't in the right position.' But when you see the ref right there on the baseline looking at the whole play, and you go up to him and he says it's no call, multiple times in the crunch time, that's the frustrating part. And for me, it's even more frustrating because I know how I'm officiated at times."

Watch LeBron explain his frustration in full detail below.