Pistons' Avery Bradley Is Being Accused Of Sexual Assault And Trying To Pay Off His Reality Star Accuser

One of the best defensive guards in the NBA is suddenly having to defend his own reputation.

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Avery Bradley is being accused of sexually assaulting a reality star and trying to pay her off as much as $400,000 via a confidentiality agreement, TMZ Sports has learned. Bradley vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

According to the celebrity website, Bradley, 27, entered a confidentiality agreement with a reality star, who accused him of sexual assault earlier this year. The woman, whose identity isn't being released, claims Bradley sexually assaulted her while she was drunk and passed out on May 23 in Cleveland, while the guard was still a member of the Boston Celtics.

After the incident, TMZ reports that the woman contacted Bradley and they worked out a deal, which prevented her from releasing any video, audio or photos. However, the website claims that when those negotiations fell apart that Bradley considered a payment of $400,000 to keep her quiet and resolve the issue. That being said, TMZ says the figure that Bradley ultimately paid the woman isn't known, only saying the amount was high.

Bradley's attorney, Brian Wolf, says his client is clear of all wrongdoing and that the confidentiality agreement was only etched to curb false information from spreading.

"Mr. Bradley absolutely denies having engaged in wrongdoing whatsoever," Wolf said in a statement to TMZ. "The confidentiality agreement specifically refutes and denies the validity of all allegations of any wrongful conduct by Mr. Bradley. The sole purpose of the agreement was to protect the reputation and privacy of Mr. Bradley and his family."

Wolf added, "My office will take all appropriate action against all persons involved in the wrongful disclosure of this agreement. We will conduct a thorough investigation into who is responsible for this wrongful disclosure."

Bradley has missed the Pistons' last six games due to a groin injury, however, he is averaging 15.7 points per game this season.

