Matt Barnes Got Extra Petty With This Post About His Ex, Gloria Govan, And Their Kids

When it involves his ex, Gloria Govan, and her boyfriend, Derek Fisher , Matt Barnes isn't going to hesitate to get ultra petty.

That was on prime display right before the New Year, when Govan posted a family photo, which included herself, Fisher, the twin sons she shares with Barnes, Isaiah and Carter, and many more of her family members.

The recently retired Barnes caught wind of his ex's post, which included an IG troll dragging Gloria and their kids in her comments section.

Well, upon seeing the troll's remarks, Barnes took liberty to comment, "leave my kids out of it ... everyone else [shrug emoji]."

We're with Barnes making it clear to not involve his kids, but the former NBA forward just couldn't resist getting petty on Govan, Fisher and the rest of the family.

Check it all out below, as spotted by The Shade Room.