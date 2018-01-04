Russell Wilson Teaching Baby Future How To Play Basketball In This Video Is A Serious Case Of Cuteness Overload

In the past, we have seen Russell Wilson take his stepson, baby Future, to Seattle Seahawks practice and school the adorable 3-year-old into how to play football.
Now that his Seahawks failed to make the NFL playoffs, the team's star QB is using his free time to show the impressionable toddler how to play basketball. And it's a serious case of cuteness overload!
Watch as Wilson teaches baby Future how to dribble and assists him on a dunk while wife Ciara cheers her hubby and son on.
Too cute!
At this rate, lil' man will be nice in all sorts of sports thanks to his stepdad.
(Photo: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock)
