Russell Wilson Teaching Baby Future How To Play Basketball In This Video Is A Serious Case Of Cuteness Overload

Russell Wilson Teaching Baby Future How To Play Basketball In This Video Is A Serious Case Of Cuteness Overload

Lil' man is going to be nice in all sorts of sports thanks to his stepdad.

Published 10 hours ago

In the past, we have seen Russell Wilson take his stepson, baby Future, to Seattle Seahawks practice and school the adorable 3-year-old into how to play football.

Now that his Seahawks failed to make the NFL playoffs, the team's star QB is using his free time to show the impressionable toddler how to play basketball. And it's a serious case of cuteness overload!

Watch as Wilson teaches baby Future how to dribble and assists him on a dunk while wife Ciara cheers her hubby and son on.

Late Night Sessions... #Baller 🏆🏆🏆

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

Too cute!

At this rate, lil' man will be nice in all sorts of sports thanks to his stepdad.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news