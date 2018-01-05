Carmelo Anthony Had This Hilarious NSFW Reaction To Russell Westbrook Pouring Cold Water On His Head

After being mired in early-season struggles, the superstar trio of Russell Westbrook , Carmelo Anthony and Paul George have managed to develop enough chemistry to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to 10 wins in their last 13 games, as they currently sit fifth in the Western Conference standings.

Along the winning way, the reigning league MVP, Melo and PG-13 flat out seem to be having more fun.

The latter was on display last night after the Thunder scored a 127-117 road win over the Los Angeles Clippers, led by yet another Westbrook triple-double (29 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists).

While Anthony, who scored 22 points, was doing a postgame interview, Westbrook crept up behind him and poured cold water over his head, prompting Melo to shriek, "Ahhh, motherf**ker! S**t!"

Peep the hilarious moment unfold below.