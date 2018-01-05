A Female Reporter Really Tried To Shoot Her Shot At LiAngelo Ball During This Press Conference In Lithuania

LaVar Ball and his sons LiAngelo and LaMelo were mobbed by reporters earlier this week when they landed in Lithuania, where the siblings will play pro basketball together.

And some would say that frantic scene only got crazier when the Ball trio sat down for a press conference and a female reporter really attempted to shoot her shot at LiAngelo by telling the 19-year-old that she likes him and asking if he has a girlfriend.

Wow.

And she clearly didn't give AF because she did it with LiAngelo's dad and his brother seated right next to him.

So, what was LiAngelo's response?

Well, the middle Ball brother played it relatively cool, smiling and saying, "I just came here to play," as shown in the clip below.

But that didn't stop the reporter from further pressing LiAngelo, asking him, "yes or no?"

And to that, he responded, "no comment," while LaVar and LaMelo laughed beside him.

Take a look at how it all unfolded below.