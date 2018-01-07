How You Can Watch All Five Big Baller Brand Challenge Games In Lithuania

The Ball family made quite a few headlines when they announced that LaMelo and LiAngelo would not be finishing their college careers at UCLA , but rather, play for the Lithuanian team Prienai Vytautas.

The news was so big for the European professional team that they withdrew from the Baltic League mid-season to accommodate a five-game Big Baller Brand Challenge, of course, thought up by LaVar.

So, if you’re interested in watching the BBBC, the series will kick off on Tuesday (January 9) and feature “friendly” matchups between Prienai Vytautas and Lithuanian teams BC Lietuvos rytas, Zalagris, Vytis, Jonava and Dzūkija.

During an interview with ESPN, LaVar Ball provided a blueprint for what to expect during this week’s festivities.

“When you come out and they change it just for the Balls, you know it's real,” he said. “This is a great thing for everybody. I'm excited for the fact they named something after the Big Baller Brand. Brings exposure to our brand and also gives us quality basketball. People back home get to watch it.”

According to the website, LaMelo and LiAngelo are expected to reign in $120,000 in revenue for their ball club, in addition to an unknown amount from Facebook, which is slated to broadcast all five BBBC games.

The five games will stream live on the Ballislife Weekly Basketball Showcase Facebook page.

Below, is the full schedule:

Tuesday, January 9, 1:30pm ET: Vytautas vs. Kauno Žalgiris-2

Monday, January 15, 1:30pm ET: Vytautas vs. Vilniaus Lietuvos-rytas-2

Friday, January 17, 2:00pm ET: Vytautas vs. Šakių Vytis

Tuesday, January 23, 2:00pm ET: Vytautas vs. Alytaus Dzukija

Sunday, January 28, 2:00pm ET: Vytautas vs. Jonavos Jonava