Chad Ochocino Left How Big Of A Tip On A $26 Bill?

Chad Ochocinco has a running campaign for the New Year — #LoveMovement2018.

And the former NFL star wide receiver put his money where his mouth is, quite literally, by tweeting out a photo of a receipt, which shows that he left a $300 tip on a $26 bill last week, writing, "I love you," to his server.

Mood all 2018 ®️ pic.twitter.com/dQ05CGoXZC — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 3, 2018

He followed that by blessing another waiter with a separate $300 tip on the same day, this time at Miami Finga Licking for a $110 dinner.

With all the craziness going on in this world, we love that Ochocinco is spreading joy well into the New Year and plans to continue all 2018. It could get pricey, bruh, but we salute you and support your #LoveMovement2018. It's a touchdown in our books! BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff