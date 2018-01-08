Steph Curry Says He And Diddy Are Making Progress On An Ownership Group To Buy The Panthers

Well, on Friday night, TMZ Sports stopped the two-time NBA MVP as he was walking with his wife, Ayesha, in Beverly Hills, and Curry revealed that he and Diddy have spoken and are making progress on an ownership group to contend for the Panthers.

"This is a real thing, so hopefully it happens sooner than later," Curry told TMZ.

He added: "I talked to Diddy for sure. Kind of let the whole thing play out. A lot of work to do, though."

Watch his full comments in the video below.