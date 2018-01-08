Steph Curry Says He And Diddy Are Making Progress On An Ownership Group To Buy The Panthers

Two weeks ago, a report surfaced about Colin Kaepernick and Diddy reportedly having a lengthy phone call about moving forward with a possible ownership group to buy the Carolina Panthers. That same week, Steph Curry told ESPN that he's "really serious" about being part of that ownership group for the NFL franchise.
Well, on Friday night, TMZ Sports stopped the two-time NBA MVP as he was walking with his wife, Ayesha, in Beverly Hills, and Curry revealed that he and Diddy have spoken and are making progress on an ownership group to contend for the Panthers.
"This is a real thing, so hopefully it happens sooner than later," Curry told TMZ.
He added: "I talked to Diddy for sure. Kind of let the whole thing play out. A lot of work to do, though."
Last month, Panthers owner Jerry Richardson vowed to put the franchise up for sale at the end of the season, initially sparking interest from Diddy, Curry and Kaepernick.
And steps toward that sale might already be underway, considering the Panthers lost the NFC Wild Card playoff game to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Do you think that Curry, Kaepernick and Diddy will be successful in leading an ownership group towards the purchase of the Panthers? Or could someone like WWE owner Vince McMahon, who reportedly might be interested in the Panthers as well, come in with a greater bid?
