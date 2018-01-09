This Michigan High School Swimmer Heroically Saved His Opponent Who Was Drowning

A Michigan high school swimmer is being called a hero after he rescued an opponent from drowning late last week.

Yesterday, MLive.com reported that Corunna High School (Corunna, Michigan) freshman Xavier Staubs had finished the first event during a meet Thursday night, when he noticed that rival Owosso High School junior Kamrin Samson had gone limp in the pool and was drowning.

That's when Staubs sprang to action, recalling the entire ordeal while speaking with local ABC 12.

"I look over in the stands and my best friends' dads were pointing down and screaming at me to look down, and I looked down and I see this kid just completely limp, floating to the bottom of the pool," Staubs told the news outlet. "My eyes were burning as I was doing this. I clawed to the bottom of the pool, lifted him up with one arm, pushed him to the surface and raised him to the surface with one arm."

Just like that, Staubs had saved his rival competitor.

He added, "I just automatically help people. That's how I was raised. I didn't care if it was a rival or anything, I just saw someone needed help and I instantly thought, 'I got to save this guy.'"

Here's a photo of the hero below.