LeBron Blasted This Racist H&M Ad, Telling The Retailer 'You Got Us All Wrong' And 'We Ain't Going For It'

Upon seeing H&M's racist ad featuring a young Black boy rocking a hoodie with the words "coolest monkey in the jungle" written across the chest, many people on social media changed the narrative, editing the ad and text to empower the kid , instead.

LeBron James was one of those people.

The three-time NBA champion used his platform yesterday to post an Instagram shot of the young boy with the words "KING OF THE WORLD" and a crown on his head, with King James' own crown logo plastered over his chest on the same green hoodie.

And the hoops icon was just getting started.

"You got us all wrong! And we ain't going for it! Straight up!" James blasted H&M in his IG caption, which accompanied the edited photo of the retailer's ad. "Enough about y'all and more of what I see when I look at this photo. I see a Young King!! The ruler of the world, an untouchable Force that can never be denied! We as African Americans will always have to break barriers, prove people wrong and work even harder to prove we belong but guess what, that's what we love because the benefits at the end of the road are so beautiful!!"

Powerful, dope words, King James. Peep his full IG post below.