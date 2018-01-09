This Video Of Shannon Sharpe With Some Backwoods And 'Hen Dawg' Is The Funniest Thing You'll See All Day

Last night's College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia was as entertaining as any national title game in recent memory. And Shannon Sharpe made sure to have himself a great time while watching it and well beyond.

After the Crimson Tide rallied to defeat the Bulldogs in overtime, 26-23, the retired three-time Super Bowl champion and Fox Sports 1 Undisputed personality posted a hilarious video on his Instagram account of himself puffing on some Backwoods Russian Cream cigars and pouring out a glass of his favorite, Hennessy.

"Ya'll see what these are," Sharpe says in the video, holding a pack of Backwoods up to the camera's view.

Seconds later he adds, "And what I'm about to do right now is jump on some of this Hen Dawg right quick."

Watch the full clip below because it's seriously the funniest thing you'll see all day.