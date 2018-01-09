This Video Of Shannon Sharpe With Some Backwoods And 'Hen Dawg' Is The Funniest Thing You'll See All Day

People Are Hilariously Slamming Donald Trump Jr.'s Temper Tantrum Over NBC's Tweet About Oprah Being 'Our Future President'
"He can’t handle powerful words from a strong black woman who just happens to be a self-made billionaire."
Last night's College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia was as entertaining as any national title game in recent memory. And Shannon Sharpe made sure to have himself a great time while watching it and well beyond.
After the Crimson Tide rallied to defeat the Bulldogs in overtime, 26-23, the retired three-time Super Bowl champion and Fox Sports 1 Undisputed personality posted a hilarious video on his Instagram account of himself puffing on some Backwoods Russian Cream cigars and pouring out a glass of his favorite, Hennessy.
"Ya'll see what these are," Sharpe says in the video, holding a pack of Backwoods up to the camera's view.
Seconds later he adds, "And what I'm about to do right now is jump on some of this Hen Dawg right quick."
Watch the full clip below because it's seriously the funniest thing you'll see all day.
As the man said himself, "That boy Shannon Sharpe ... I told ya'll stop playing with that boy!"
Aside from being the people's champion of sports media, Shannon's unabashed, no-chill love for Backwoods and Henny — and Nicole Murphy — has people saying the former star tight end needs to be protected at all costs as the national treasure he is.
And well into Tuesday morning, Sharpe was still in rare form, posting this IG shot with those Russian Cream cigars in plain sight.
You already know what's in that brown bag.
Salute to Shannon Sharpe for having himself a great old time during that national title game and well beyond. Why not?
Go ahead, Unc!
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
TRENDING IN NEWS
"He can’t handle powerful words from a strong black woman who just happens to be a self-made billionaire."
But the song in it is absolutely terrible.
COMMENTS