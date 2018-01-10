Charlamagne Tha God Gave 'Donkey Of The Day' To This Ohio Youth Basketball Team That Put 'Coon' And 'Knee Grow' On Their Jerseys

The story about an Ohio middle school recreational basketball league squad being named the "Wet Dream Team" and rocking racist names such as "Coon" and "Knee Grow" on the back of their jerseys Sunday disgusted everyone who came across it yesterday.

That includes Charlamagne Tha God. The Breakfast Club personality and New York Times best-selling author gave the King Mills team "Donkey of the Day" on Wednesday morning for their disgraceful jerseys, which got them kicked out of the Cincinnati Premier Youth Basketball League.

"They thought it would be a good idea to have 'Knee Grow' on the back of their jersey," C Tha God said, while delivering part of the "Donkey of the Day" segment today. "Another white guy had 'Coon' on the back of his jersey."

He added later in the segment: "This is racism in its purest form."

Instead of the King Mills squad being kicked out of its youth basketball league, Charlamagne suggested that the team be forced to play "one away game in a predominantly Black district in Cincinnati."

"I guarantee that Jamal and them who play for the undefeated Cincinnati Cracker Crushers," he continued, "have not played the Wet Dream Team, OK?"

That would be one way to resolve it.

You can listen to Charlamagne's full "Donkey of the Day" segment aimed at the King Mills team below.