Mayweather Says McGregor's New Year Is About To Start Off With A 'Bang' In Response To Reported $1 Million Bounty On The UFC Star's Head

People Are Hilariously Slamming Donald Trump Jr.'s Temper Tantrum Over NBC's Tweet About Oprah Being 'Our Future President'
"He can’t handle powerful words from a strong black woman who just happens to be a self-made billionaire."
Floyd Mayweather Jr. picked his spots with precision and landed punches against Conor McGregor at will, looking every bit like the boxing genius he is, paving the way for his 10th-round TKO victory over the UFC star last August.
And in a tweet Wednesday morning, the retired, undefeated boxing legend fired more shots at his rival, writing, "I already f****d you up in 2017, now they about to f**k you up in 2018," vowing that McGregor's New Year is about to start off with a "bang."
Under Mayweather's tweet was a posted article headline reading, "Conor McGregor allegedly punched a member of the Irish cartel and may have a €900,000 bounty on his head." That stems from a widely reported story which surfaced late last year.
That story alleges that McGregor assaulted a man in his 50s who is reportedly the father of a notorious, convicted Irish drug dealer, thus putting the €900,000 bounty (roughly $1 million U.S. dollars) on Conor's head.
As you can see by Mayweather's tweet and its accompanying knife and casket emojis, there's clearly no love lost between these two. That, and Mayweather has zero chill whatsoever.
Perhaps Mayweather felt compelled to tweet about his rival after rumored reports have sparked about their being a possible rematch in the works between the boxer and MMA fighter.
Are you here for a Mayweather-McGregor part II?
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
"He can’t handle powerful words from a strong black woman who just happens to be a self-made billionaire."
But the song in it is absolutely terrible.
COMMENTS