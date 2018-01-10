Mayweather Says McGregor's New Year Is About To Start Off With A 'Bang' In Response To Reported $1 Million Bounty On The UFC Star's Head

Floyd Mayweather Jr. picked his spots with precision and landed punches against Conor McGregor at will, looking every bit like the boxing genius he is, paving the way for his 10th-round TKO victory over the UFC star last August .

And in a tweet Wednesday morning, the retired, undefeated boxing legend fired more shots at his rival, writing, "I already f****d you up in 2017, now they about to f**k you up in 2018," vowing that McGregor's New Year is about to start off with a "bang."

Under Mayweather's tweet was a posted article headline reading, "Conor McGregor allegedly punched a member of the Irish cartel and may have a €900,000 bounty on his head." That stems from a widely reported story which surfaced late last year.

That story alleges that McGregor assaulted a man in his 50s who is reportedly the father of a notorious, convicted Irish drug dealer, thus putting the €900,000 bounty (roughly $1 million U.S. dollars) on Conor's head.