Here’s How Kim Kardashian Inspired This Former NFL Player To Donate $1 Million To Charity

A former NFL player was inspired by Kim Kardashian and her family's Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality show to the point that he donated $1 million to charity.

According to TMZ Sports , former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Branden Albert caught a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (shown below), where Kim visited the Alexandria House, a shelter for homeless women and homeless mothers with children, in Los Angeles.

Albert, 33, apparently felt so moved by the women of the Alexandria House in that episode that he decided to donate $1 million before the New Year and he did so in honor of his mom, who was a single parent who died from pancreatic cancer five years ago.



What a beautiful gesture from Albert.

A rep for the Alexandria House told TMZ that they hope to use Albert's generous donation to found a separate complex, which would house the roughly 600 people that they have to turn away per month because of space issues.

Salute to him and to Kim K. for providing the inspiration through her platform.

