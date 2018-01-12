Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Slams LaVar Ball As 'Another Fan In The Peanut Gallery With An Opinion'

People Are Hilariously Slamming Donald Trump Jr.'s Temper Tantrum Over NBC's Tweet About Oprah Being 'Our Future President'
The latest person to be in the San Antonio Spurs' longtime coach's crosshairs? None other than LaVar Ball.
The latest person to be in the San Antonio Spurs' longtime coach's crosshairs? None other than LaVar Ball.
Reacting to the outspoken basketball dad telling ESPN that the Los Angeles Lakers don't want to play for coach Luke Walton, Pop didn't waste time giving his honest thoughts about Mr. Ball on Thursday, calling him "just another fan in the peanut gallery with an opinion."
"Whenever anyone says anything about another individual or about the quality of another individual, or what they're doing, I think the first thing to look at is the substance and gravitas of the source that speaks," Popovich told ESPN yesterday about Ball and his criticism of Walton. "Just stopping at that point would tell you that you don't need to listen or go any further. It's just another fan in the peanut gallery with an opinion, which is meaningless."
Well, damn, Pop.
Watch Popovich deliver the statement in the video below or read it in full via ESPN.
Pop slamming Ball comes after Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle did the same in Walton's defense earlier this week.
On Sunday, Carlisle ripped ESPN for continuing to give Ball the platform as a hoops dad to share his controversial opinions. Then, on Monday, Kerr labeled LaVar as the "Kardashian of the NBA."
Do you think Ball, whose son Lonzo is a rookie for the Lakers, is justified in saying that the team's players don't want to play for Walton? Or do you believe that Ball calling Walton out makes him fair game for the kind of stinging ether that Pop, Kerr and Carlisle served up to him this week?
