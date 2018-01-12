Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Slams LaVar Ball As 'Another Fan In The Peanut Gallery With An Opinion'

The latest person to be in the San Antonio Spurs' longtime coach's crosshairs? None other than LaVar Ball.

Reacting to the outspoken basketball dad telling ESPN that the Los Angeles Lakers don't want to play for coach Luke Walton, Pop didn't waste time giving his honest thoughts about Mr. Ball on Thursday, calling him "just another fan in the peanut gallery with an opinion."

"Whenever anyone says anything about another individual or about the quality of another individual, or what they're doing, I think the first thing to look at is the substance and gravitas of the source that speaks," Popovich told ESPN yesterday about Ball and his criticism of Walton. "Just stopping at that point would tell you that you don't need to listen or go any further. It's just another fan in the peanut gallery with an opinion, which is meaningless."

Well, damn, Pop.

