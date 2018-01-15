LeBron Thanked Martin Luther King Jr. With This Touching IG Post

"Just wanna say THANK YOU, and I hope I’m making you proud!" James wrote in his IG post, which was accompanied by a shot of himself rocking a t-shirt honoring MLK.

But before that tip-off, King James took the time out Monday to thank Martin Luther King Jr. with this touching Instagram post on MLK Day.

Touching sentiment.

With this year being the 50th anniversary of King's assassination, James also expounded upon MLK's legacy after the Cavs' shootaround Monday.

"You always hear people saying, 'risking their life,'" James said, as reported by ESPN. "He actually gave up his life for the betterment of all of us to be able to live in a free world and for us to be able to have a voice, for us to go out and be free no matter your skin color, no matter who you are, no matter the height and size and the weight or whatever the case may be, wherever you are, he had a vision and he took a bullet for all of us. Literally. In the rawest form that you could say that. He literally took a bullet for us. And for us to stand here even though we're trying to be divided right now by somebody, today is a great day for people to realize how America was built and how we all have to stand united in order to be at one."

Beautiful words from one King to another. And as LeBron said in his IG post, "#MLKLivesForever."

