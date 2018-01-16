Chrissy Teigen Would Be 'Honored' To Pay McKayla Maroney's $100K NDA Fine After USA Gymnastics Ordered Her Not To Speak About Larry Nassar

People Are Hilariously Slamming Donald Trump Jr.'s Temper Tantrum Over NBC's Tweet About Oprah Being 'Our Future President'
Chrissy Teigen is offering to put her money where her mouth is in regards to supporting the #MeToo movement.
On Tuesday, the star model offered to pay former Team USA gymnast McKayla Maroney's $100,000 fine over a nondisclosure agreement ordering her to stay silent about former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse against her.
According to the DailyMail.com, Maroney could be forced to pay the $100K fine if she speaks during the weeklong sentencing of Nassar this week or ever breaks silence about Nassar, as nearly 100 of his victims are slated to do this week. That's because Maroney reportedly received $1.25 million from USA Gymnastics as part of a 2016 settlement, which included the NDA.
That being said, Teigen wasn't having it at all, tweeting: "The entire principle of this should be fought — an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla."
Wow. What a gesture. And Teigen is right in saying that "the entire principle of this should be fought." It would be outrageous if Maroney is on the hook for this $100K fine, given Nassar's monstrous actions.
Last October, Maroney came out publicly and alleged that Nassar began sexually abusing her when she was only 13. By the next month, Team USA gymnasts Alexandra Raisman and Gabrielle Douglas also accused Nassar of sexual abuse.
Just yesterday, four-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast and fellow Team USA member Simone Biles tweeted "#MeToo," also alleging that Nassar sexually abused her.
Last November, Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison via separate child pornography charges. That's essentially a life sentence for the disgraceful 54-year-old.
The Associated Press additionally reported that the Michigan attorney general's office is seeking 40 to 125 years in prison for Nassar's history of sexual abuse, with the maximum representing a year for each of the 125 girls and women who alleged that he sexually assaulted them.
(Photo from left: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
