Chrissy Teigen Would Be 'Honored' To Pay McKayla Maroney's $100K NDA Fine After USA Gymnastics Ordered Her Not To Speak About Larry Nassar

Chrissy Teigen is offering to put her money where her mouth is in regards to supporting the #MeToo movement.

On Tuesday, the star model offered to pay former Team USA gymnast McKayla Maroney's $100,000 fine over a nondisclosure agreement ordering her to stay silent about former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse against her.

According to the DailyMail.com, Maroney could be forced to pay the $100K fine if she speaks during the weeklong sentencing of Nassar this week or ever breaks silence about Nassar, as nearly 100 of his victims are slated to do this week. That's because Maroney reportedly received $1.25 million from USA Gymnastics as part of a 2016 settlement, which included the NDA.

That being said, Teigen wasn't having it at all, tweeting: "The entire principle of this should be fought — an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla."