LeBron Says Trump Has Given Racists 'An Opportunity To Be Out And Outspoken Without Fear'

Part of James honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day yesterday included the three-time NBA champion calling out Trump's racism, as he let it be known that the president is giving racists a voice and platform to be bold and outspoken.

"The state of racism will never die, but what we cannot do is allow it to conquer us as people," James told the media, as reported by ESPN, after the Cleveland Cavaliers' shoot around Monday and before they lost to their rival Golden State Warriors later that night. "We can't allow it to divide us. ... the guy in control has given people and racism, and negative racism, an opportunity to be out and outspoken without fear. And that's the fearful thing for us because it's with you, and it's around every day, but he's allowed people to come out and just feel confident about doing negative things."

James added: "We can't allow that to stop us from continuing to be together and preach the right word of livin' and lovin' and laughin' and things of that nature. Because would we want to live anywhere else? I don't think so. We love this place."

LeBron continued speaking, saying that Americans need to "come together" despite the divisive actions and rhetoric of President Trump.

"We are in a difficult state right now as Americans as well with the leader of our country," James continued. "But us, like I said, no matter the religion, no matter the shapes and sizes, we all have to continue to come together and shine a brighter light on, you know, I mean, [I don't want to] use the word stupidity, but that's basically what it comes down to."

Salute to King James for continuing to use his platform to speak out about pressing issues.

Part of his MLK Day also had James thanking and paying homage to Dr. King via this Instagram post.

