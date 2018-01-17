Colin Kaepernick Will Be Donating $10K A Day Over The Next 10 Days To Make The Final $100K Donation Of His '#MillionDollarPledge'

In September 2016, Colin Kaepernick announced that he will donate $1 million in support of organizations combating racial inequality and police brutality.

Yesterday, the woke, free-agent quarterback took to his Instagram account and shared that "I've donated $900,000 to 31 organizations fighting toward social justice," including Mother's Against Police Brutality, Helping Oppressed Mothers Endure and Meals on Wheels, to name a few.

And this morning, Kaepernick jumped back on the 'gram to announce via an IG video that in wrapping up his #MillionDollarPledge and getting down to the final $100,000 that he'll be "donating $10K a day for the next 10 days."

That being said, Kaepernick said he reached out to some of his friends for organization recommendations and got a quick suggestion from none other than 2017 NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

"KD chose De-Bug, a Bay Area organization that advocates for criminal justice reform and police accountability," Kaepernick says in the video accompanying his lengthy post about his final donations.

Kaep also shared that KD was nice enough to match his $10,000 donation for a total of $20K going to De-Bug.

Take a look below.