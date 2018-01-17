Colin Kaepernick Will Be Donating $10K A Day Over The Next 10 Days To Make The Final $100K Donation Of His '#MillionDollarPledge'

Colin Kaepernick Will Be Donating $10K A Day Over The Next 10 Days To Make The Final $100K Donation Of His '#MillionDollarPledge'

And the woke QB got Kevin Durant's suggestion for that first of 10 final donations.

Published 3 hours ago

In September 2016, Colin Kaepernick announced that he will donate $1 million in support of organizations combating racial inequality and police brutality.

Yesterday, the woke, free-agent quarterback took to his Instagram account and shared that "I've donated $900,000 to 31 organizations fighting toward social justice," including Mother's Against Police Brutality, Helping Oppressed Mothers Endure and Meals on Wheels, to name a few.

I'm proud to say that as part of my Million Dollar Pledge, I've donated $900,000 to 31 organizations fighting toward social justice. Its been a privilege to be able to do my part in helping organizations like Mother’s Against Police Brutality to provide comfort and support for families when law enforcement kills a community member, Helping Oppressed Mothers Endure to provide furniture to single mothers and Meals on Wheels who feed those less fortunate - just to highlight a few. Hearing about how each organization utilized the donations reaffirms that people doing good work need more support. As we welcome 2018, we also see that our work is not done. Tomorrow, I'll be announcing the final $100,000 to complete my Million Dollar Pledge. I'm excited to share this last round of donations with all of you. You can see all 31 donations I’ve made so far and what they used the money for on http://www.kaepernick7.com #MillionDollarPledge #10for10

A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on

And this morning, Kaepernick jumped back on the 'gram to announce via an IG video that in wrapping up his #MillionDollarPledge and getting down to the final $100,000 that he'll be "donating $10K a day for the next 10 days."

That being said, Kaepernick said he reached out to some of his friends for organization recommendations and got a quick suggestion from none other than 2017 NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

"KD chose De-Bug, a Bay Area organization that advocates for criminal justice reform and police accountability," Kaepernick says in the video accompanying his lengthy post about his final donations.

Kaep also shared that KD was nice enough to match his $10,000 donation for a total of $20K going to De-Bug.

Take a look below.

When I committed to my Million Dollar Pledge, my goal was to help organizations as well as support people, that help people. With that in mind, I reached out to my brother @KevinDurant from the @Warriors and asked what social justice organization he is passionate about and where he wanted me to make my next donation. Kevin quickly replied and surprised me by picking an organization I know - Silicon Valley De-Bug! De-Bug initiates and leads campaigns advancing the rights of youth, workers, immigrants and those impacted by police and the criminal justice system. In addition to selecting De-Bug, my brother KD has generously decided to match my donation of $10,000, with $10,000 of his own, making the total donation to De-Bug $20,000!!! My brother Kevin, you are truly a champion on, and off the court. Thank you for helping me complete part of my #MillionDollarPledge! #10for10

A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on

That will serve as the first $10K donation that Kaepernick will be making over each of the next 10 days to account for the final $100,000 of his #MillionDollarPledge. And the 30-year-old is inviting his fans to follow that process via the "#10for10" hashtag.

We just love and deeply respect how Kaepernick has continued to put his money where his mouth is for a total of $910,000 in donations thus far. Incredible!

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by Mark Lelinwalla

(Photo from left: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news