Dwyane Wade Got This Ultra Cute Happy Birthday Wish From His Wife Gabrielle Union And It's Total #CoupleGoals

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union-Wade are the epitome of #CoupleGoals.
And Gabby put that on full display Wednesday morning, adorably wishing her hubby a Happy 36th Birthday by posting this ultra-cute Instagram video of them singing in the car together.
If the footage doesn't melt you and make you say "awww," Gabby's caption accompanying the video will.
"Happy Birthday to my spades partner who always bids his hand," she wrote, "but never quite knows all the lyrics."
Awww. Watch the adorable clip below.
Gabrielle also took the time to respond to LeBron James' birthday wishes towards his Cleveland Cavaliers' teammate and baller brother and their overall "#FriendshipGoals."
We love it, too, Gabby.
With the Cavs struggling the way they have been, having lost four straight and nine of their past 12 games, we sincerely hope that Wade has himself a happy birthday, before the team hosts the Orlando Magic in The Land tomorrow night.
(Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
But the song in it is absolutely terrible.
