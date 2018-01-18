Former NFL Player Brian Urlacher's Baby Mama Is Suing Him For $125 Million, Alleging That He's Trying To Frame Her As A Murderer

Former NFL star Brian Urlacher and his baby mama, Tyna Karageorge , have a 12-year-old son together. After their relationship dissolved, she married Ryan Karageorge . But when her husband died of a gunshot wound to the head in December 2016 in what was ruled a suicide, Karageorge believes Urlacher used it against her to win temporary custody of their child.

The Chicago Tribune reported Thursday that Karageorge has filed a $125 million defamation lawsuit against Urlacher, alleging the former linebacker conspired with his lawyers and the media to paint her as "a bad mother, unfit and a killer."

According to the Chicago Tribune, she told police that she and her husband got into a heated argument in their Willow Springs, Illinois home, when Ryan Karageorge pulled a gun from her purse and shot himself in the head, dying from the wound. Her story was seemingly corroborated by the Cook County medical examiner's office, which told the Chicago Tribune that Ryan Karageorge's shooting death was ruled a suicide.

Karageorge's lawsuit alleges that Urlacher conspired with his attorneys, the Chicago Tribune and reporter David Haugh to portray her as a murderer, helping the former NFL star to be awarded with temporary custody of their son.

“The atrocities that the Defedants (sic) have done equates to a modern day lynching and witchhunt,” she wrote in her lawsuit, as reported by the Chicago Tribune.

Karageorge added Wednesday, as reported by the Chicago Tribune: “My life has been ruined by what transpired. People perceive me as a murderer even to this date.”

Donald Schiller, one of Urlacher's attorneys, dismissed the lawsuit as “essentially a reiteration of the same false statements, twisting of facts and quotes out of context that she has claimed and filed in Court proceedings all during this case," adding "none were found to have merit," in a statement to the Chicago Tribune.

