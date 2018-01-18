Scary Video Shows How Bulls' Kris Dunn Shattered His Teeth On The Court In A Gruesome Face-First Fall

It was a play that started out electric and ended horrifically. With three minutes remaining in the Chicago Bulls' home game against the defending champion Golden State Warriors last night, Bulls point guard Kris Dunn stole the ball, went on a fastbreak and flew in for a two-handed dunk.

But the momentum which carried over from Dunn briefly hanging on the rim caused the 6-foot-4 guard to hit the hardwood in a gruesome, face-first fall, which busted up Dunn's teeth and left his mouth looking like he just went a few bloody rounds in a boxing prize fight. Take a look at the scary footage below.

Ouch would be an understatement here. As Dunn, 23, laid on his back, you could see his lower lip was split, with blood filling his mouth. After the Warriors defeated the Bulls, 119-112, the Bulls tweeted out the following statement about Dunn's frightening fall and injury.

INJURY UPDATE: Kris Dunn chipped and dislocated two front teeth when he fell with 2:52 left in the fourth quarter in tonight’s game. He was also evaluated for potential concussion and at this time is clear of concussion symptoms. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mLGEHtLdRX — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 18, 2018

"Chipped and dislocated two front teeth" ... damn! To further give you an idea of how hard Dunn fell, Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg told the Chicago Sun Times that "there was a good little chunk that he took out of the floor" — something that was corroborated by the following picture that was tweeted out after the game.

Wow. The Postgame guys just showed us this 🙈 Kris Dunn’s teeth on the United Center’s floor #aftermath @World_Wide_Wob pic.twitter.com/gbXFfKrbou — Jamie Walsh (@jwalsh115) January 18, 2018

Good grief! Hopefully Dunn will have a chance to rest before the Bulls start a three-game road trip, which begins with a game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday evening.

Written by Mark Lelinwalla