Giants' Landon Collins Says He 'Would Sit Down' With White Alabama Sorority Girl Who Said 'I F**king Hate N*****s' In Racist Viral Video

A white Alpha Phi sorority member at the University of Alabama chose Martin Luther King Jr. Day earlier this week as an opportunity to express her vile racism and hate towards Black people via two disgusting videos that went viral.

The videos hit home for Landon Collins . The New York Giants' safety starred at the University of Alabama and tweeted this message out to the other members of the school's Alpha Phi sorority yesterday upon learning about the videos.

But Collins, 24, took it further than that, telling TMZ Sports that he "would definitely sit down" with Harley Barber , the racist viral star of those egregious videos, because he feels like "a lot of people need help in this world and she's one of them."

According to AL.com, Barber said she got expelled from the University of Alabama and had her membership to the Alpha Phi sorority revoked after the videos surfaced and went viral.

Barber's first video had her at a sink before turning off the water and saying, as reported by AL.com: "We do not waste water because of the poor people in Syria. We don't waste water. I love how I act like I love Black people because I f**king hate n*****s so that's really interesting, but I just saved the f**king n*****s by shutting that water off."

The first clip instantly drew the outrage of social media with many people threatening to alert Alpha Phi sorority officials about Barber's disgusting, racist words. But that didn't deter Barber from posting another disgusting video.

"N****r, n****r, n****r. I don't care if it's Martin Luther King Day. N****r, n****r, n****r," Barber said in the second clip, as reported by AL.com. "I'm in the south now b***h, so everybody can f**k off. I'm from New Jersey, so I can say n****r as much as I want. N****r, n****r, n****r."

What a disgusting individual.

University of Alabama spokesperson Chris Bryant said in a statement, as reported by The New York Post: “These remarks are ignorant and disturbing and in no way reflect the values of The University of Alabama. This unfortunate behavior has been reported to the Office of Student Conduct as it does not align with the community expectations of students at the Capstone.”

Since being expelled from school and removed from the sorority, 19-year-old Barber offered this apology while speaking with the NY Post.

“I feel horrible,” she told the newspaper. “I feel so, so bad and I am so sorry."

Barber added: “I did something really, really bad. I don’t know what to do and I feel horrible. I’m wrong and there’s just no excuse for what I did.”

Do you think that she'll take Collins up on his offer to sit down and talk?

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.