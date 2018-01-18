Ex-USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Asked The Court To Stop Witness Statements Because They're 'Detrimental To His Mental Health'

White Sorority Girl Expelled From University Of Alabama And Alpha Phi After Saying 'I F*****g Hate N*****s' In Racist Viral IG Video
Larry Nassar has some damn nerve.
The disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor actually wrote a six-page letter before his third day of sentencing, Thursday, requesting that the court end the witness statements from all those who suffered from his history of sexual abuse.
His reasoning? Well, Nassar, who was convicted on seven felony sexual assault charges, says the coverage of these witness statements being read has become a "media circus" and that's it's "detrimental to his mental health," as reported by TMZ Sports.
Un-f*****g-believable!
And Judge Rosemair Aquilina wasn't having it, as she proceeded to ether Nassar's request.
"This isn’t worth the paper it’s written on, there’s no truth in there, it’s delusional," Aquilina told Nassar directly to his face Thursday, as reported by TMZ, reminding him that hearing all the witness statements was part of his plea deal agreement.
Judge Aquilina added, "I didn't orchestrate this, you did," and "spending four or five days listening to them is significantly minor considering the hours of pleasure you’ve had at their expense and ruining their lives."
#Facts.
Judge Aquilina rejecting Nassar's disgusting and pathetic attempt to weasel out of hearing the witness statements can be watched in the raw court video below from MLive.
As of Thursday morning, TMZ Sports reported that 50 women had already shared their horrifying stories in court about how Nassar molested them during what were supposed to be routine medical exams. And the celebrity site added that there were 51 women still scheduled to speak and share their painful stories as well.
Nassar was already sentenced to 60 years in prison last November via separate child pornography charges. And that's essentially a life sentence for the vile 54-year-old.
He could receive an additional 40 to 125 years in prison for his history of sexual abuse by the end of this current sentencing, with the Associated Press saying that maximum amount represents a year for each of the at-least 125 girls and women who alleged that he sexually assaulted them.
His reported victims include former Team USA gymnast McKayla Maroney, who came out last October and alleged that Nassar began sexually abusing her when she was only 13. By the next month, current Team USA gymnasts Alexandra Raisman and Gabrielle Douglas had also accused Nassar of sexual abuse. And just this past Monday, Simone Biles tweeted "#MeToo," painfully revealing that she was also sexually abused by Nassar.
(Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images)
