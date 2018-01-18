Ex-USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Asked The Court To Stop Witness Statements Because They're 'Detrimental To His Mental Health'

The disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor actually wrote a six-page letter before his third day of sentencing, Thursday, requesting that the court end the witness statements from all those who suffered from his history of sexual abuse.

His reasoning? Well, Nassar, who was convicted on seven felony sexual assault charges, says the coverage of these witness statements being read has become a "media circus" and that's it's "detrimental to his mental health," as reported by TMZ Sports.

Un-f*****g-believable!

And Judge Rosemair Aquilina wasn't having it, as she proceeded to ether Nassar's request.

"This isn’t worth the paper it’s written on, there’s no truth in there, it’s delusional," Aquilina told Nassar directly to his face Thursday, as reported by TMZ, reminding him that hearing all the witness statements was part of his plea deal agreement.

Judge Aquilina added, "I didn't orchestrate this, you did," and "spending four or five days listening to them is significantly minor considering the hours of pleasure you’ve had at their expense and ruining their lives."

#Facts.

Judge Aquilina rejecting Nassar's disgusting and pathetic attempt to weasel out of hearing the witness statements can be watched in the raw court video below from MLive.