Watch Aly Raisman Give Her Statement In Court And Destroy 'Rotting From The Inside' USA Gymnastics For Enabling Pedophile Larry Nassar

Aly Raisman was one of the prominent Team USA gymnasts to come out and allege that former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused her .

Giving an impact statement during the fourth day of Nassar's sentencing in a Michigan court Friday, Raisman made every word count right in front of the disgraceful pedophile's face. In the process, she also destroyed USA Gymnastics for enabling his monstrous behavior that affected at least 125 girls and women.

Raisman began her impact statement describing how hearing other victims' and survivors' statements let her know that "I, too, needed to be here," before calling Nassar "nothing" and looking at him and telling him, "it's your turn to listen to me," as captured by CNN's courtroom footage below.

That paved the way for what turned out to be an absolutely chilling impact statement, in which a courageous Raisman didn't hold back whatsoever.

"You are so sick, I can't even comprehend how angry I feel when I think of you," the 23-year-old, three-time Olympic gold medalist told Nassar, while staring at him off and on in court. "You lied to me and manipulated me to think that when you treated me, you were closing your eyes because you had been working hard, when you were really touching me, an innocent child, to pleasure yourself."

And she was just getting started.

"All these brave women have power and we will use our voices to make sure you get what you deserve — a life of suffering spent replaying the words delivered by this powerful army of survivors," Raisman continued. "I am also here to tell you to your face, Larry, that you have not taken gymnastics away from me. I love this sport and that love is stronger than the evil that resides in you and in those that enabled you to hurt many people."

She added: "You already know you're going away to a place where you won't be able to hurt anybody ever again, but I'm here to tell you that I will not rest until every last trace of your influence on this sport has been destroyed like the cancer it is."

Powerful words.

Raisman went on to slam USA Gymnastics for enabling Nassar, calling it an organization that's "rotting from the inside."

"For this sport to go on we must demand real change," she said. "If we leave it up to these organizations history is likely to repeat itself."

Raisman finished her impact statement to applause from fellow victims and other attendees in the Michigan courtroom.

Watch her full statement in court today below.