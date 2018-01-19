Years Ago Rihanna Told Sixers' Joel Embiid To 'Come Back When You're An All-Star' And Now That He Is One He's Got This Message For Her

A few years back, Joel Embiid tried publicly shooting his shot at getting a date with Rihanna , only for RiRi to tell him, "'come back when you're an All-Star.'"

Embiid put that out there in the atmosphere via an August 2014 tweet for motivational purposes.

This is the truth... I was trying to get with this famous girl and she said " Come back when you're a All Star" bruhh pic.twitter.com/CFBnRqnKMA

Well, yesterday, the Philadelphia 76ers center was named an All-Star for the first time in his career, and he could've tried cashing in on that promise, but the 23-year-old wasn't interested in following up with Rihanna.

After scoring 26 points and grabbing 16 rebounds to lead the Sixers past the Boston Celtics, 89-80, last night in Boston, Embiid told TNT's Kristen Ledlow that he's moved on from his crush on RiRi.

“She denied me back then, so why go with her again?” Embiid said on the court. “So, I have to pass and move on to the next one.”

He then delivered his catchphrase: "Trust the process."

Take a look at the hilarious moment below.