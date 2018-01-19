Years Ago Rihanna Told Sixers' Joel Embiid To 'Come Back When You're An All-Star' And Now That He Is One He's Got This Message For Her

White Sorority Girl Expelled From University Of Alabama And Alpha Phi After Saying 'I F*****g Hate N*****s' In Racist Viral IG Video
A few years back, Joel Embiid tried publicly shooting his shot at getting a date with Rihanna, only for RiRi to tell him, "'come back when you're an All-Star.'"
Embiid put that out there in the atmosphere via an August 2014 tweet for motivational purposes.
Well, yesterday, the Philadelphia 76ers center was named an All-Star for the first time in his career, and he could've tried cashing in on that promise, but the 23-year-old wasn't interested in following up with Rihanna.
After scoring 26 points and grabbing 16 rebounds to lead the Sixers past the Boston Celtics, 89-80, last night in Boston, Embiid told TNT's Kristen Ledlow that he's moved on from his crush on RiRi.
“She denied me back then, so why go with her again?” Embiid said on the court. “So, I have to pass and move on to the next one.”
He then delivered his catchphrase: "Trust the process."
Take a look at the hilarious moment below.
Is he really trying to make it seem like he's turning Rihanna down? You already know she's gonna clap back hard.
But Embiid's funny dismissal of entertaining a possible date with the Bad Gal didn't stop his fans from bombarding Rihanna's social media accounts with hilarious reactions.
Too funny. And congrats on being named an All-Star! Just be prepared for an epic clapback, Joel.
(Photos from left: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
