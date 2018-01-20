NY Jets Wide Receiver Robby Anderson Allegedly Threatened To 'F**k' His Arresting Officer's Wife

Robby Anderson’s not been able to steer clear of trouble as of late.

The New York Jets wide receiver was arrested for the second time in less than a year, and on this occasion, what he said to police might’ve been worse than what he was originally pulled over for.

According to authorities, the 24-year-old threatened to sexually assault an officer’s wife after the policeman pulled him over in Florida for going 105 miles-per-hour in a 45 mph zone at around 2:15 am.

Anderson was placed in the back of a police car where he said that once he got out he was going to find the officer’s wife and “f**k her and n*t in her eye.” This according to the police report that was filed with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the New York Daily News, that’s not where Robby’s alleged shenanigans ended.

“It was clear that he intended to sexually assault my wife. He also began to brag about how much money he has,” the officer who arrested Anderson wrote on the police report. They also claim he attempted to resist arrest.

The charges brought against Anderson include obstruction without violence, resisting an officer, harm to a public servant or family, fleeing/eluding while lights and siren active, and the original offense, reckless driving.

Back in May of last year, Anderson was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice after allegedly fighting with officials who asked him to leave a music festival in Miami.

Similar to his first troubled incident, the Jets said they are “aware of the situation,” however will refuse comment until the legal matter is handled.

Robby Anderson’s football career has been in quite an upswing. He led the Jets with 941 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He is in his second year with the team.