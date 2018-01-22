Adrien Broner Really Walked Into An H&M And Yelled 'I Want The Coolest Monkey In The Jungle Shirt!'

President of Planned Parenthood Says White Women Need To 'Do Better' And 'It's Not Up To Women Of Color To Save The Country'
Adrien Broner is once again showing that he has zero chill.
Over the weekend, the boxing star walked into an H&M store and yelled, "Hey, I want the coolest monkey in the jungle shirt! Where it's at!? I want it!"
While recording the moment on his cellphone and subsequently posting the video on his Instagram account, Broner added: "I need it in a small right now. Matter of fact, I need it in all sizes. We need a small, tall, frail. We need all sizes."
The request was in reference to H&M's racist ad earlier this month showing a young Black boy rocking a hoodie with the words "coolest monkey in the jungle" written across the chest.
After taking an escalator down to the lower floor of the store, Broner was told that the controversial item was taken off the shelves. To that, the boxer said: "Ya'll don't sell it no more? Give me the coolest n****r in H&M then. I need that shirt."
We're dead. Watch the no-Fs given clip below.
That same day, while speaking with FightHype.com, Broner slammed Floyd Mayweather Jr., accusing the boxing legend of showing him fake love.
"All that fake-ass love s**t. Show me you love me," Broner told the website about his off-and-on friend. "You only love me when the cameras around, motherf**ker. Call me, motherf**ker. All that fake s**t."
Wow.
You never know what Adrien Broner is going to say or do next.
(Photo: Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
