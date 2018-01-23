This Larry Nassar Victim Said The Pedophile Sexually Abused Her And Tried To Stick Needles In Her Brother's Genitals After Their Father Died

Georgia State Soccer Player Suspended From Team And Withdraws From School After Saying 'N*****s' On Finsta Page
Several students petitioned for Natalia Martinez's expulsion.
Statements given in a Michigan court during Larry Nassar's sentencing last week and early into this week have been powerful, painful and shocking.
All three words could be used to sum up the statements given yesterday by former gymnast Kamerin Moore and Emma Ann Miller, who, at 15 years old, is the youngest victim/survivor to have given a statement in court detailing Nassar's sexual abuse during his sentencing.
Moore, who's pregnant, began her statement speaking about her decision to speak in court, saying, "I didn’t want this child I’m carrying to be in the same room with a child molester."
She then spoke about Nassar's sexual abuse against her starting when she was only 10 years old, with her claiming that the pedophile referred to her as his "guinea pig because you would always try out new techniques on me," while adding that he asked to videotape his sessions with her, as reported by the New York Post.
Moore added that Nassar's abuse got worse after her father died when she was 12.
"You molested a little girl who had just lost her father," she said in court.
She also described how Nassar sexually abused her brother, a former gymnast at the University of Michigan, after he injured his shoulder.
“You pulled his pants slightly down to expose him in front of one of your other female victims … and you put acupuncture needles near his genitals,” Moore said, as reported by the New York Post. “I’m not sure how my brother’s shoulder is connected to his balls.”
You can watch Moore's full statement below via this WXYZ-TV (Detroit) footage.
Monday's statements also saw 15-year-old Emma Ann Miller shockingly reveal that the Michigan State sports clinic where Nassar sexually abused her during an August 2016 appointment is still billing her family for that visit.
"I'm possibly the last child you will ever assault," Miller said to Nassar with her mother beside her, as reported by ESPN.
She continued her statement, turning her attention to Michigan State University: "Are you listening, MSU? I'm 15 years old and I'm not afraid of you, nor will I ever be. At 15, I shouldn't know the inside of a courtroom, but I'm going to become real comfortable in one. So should you. ...I didn't choose this circumstance. Nassar made that choice for us ... your 20-year child-molesting employee. This is a burden at 15 I shouldn't have to bear. But believe me MSU, bear I will."
Wow.
Raw footage of her statement, via MLive, can be seen below.
The chilling statements from Moore and Miller were followed Tuesday by an equally powerful statement from former U.S. gymnast Mattie Larson, who straight up told Nassar to his face, "I f*****g hate you."
Over 100 of Nassar's victims/survivors have given statements in court during his sentencing last week and early into this week.
Nassar was already sentenced to 60 years in prison last November via separate child pornography charges. That's essentially a life sentence for the disgusting 54-year-old. He could get slammed with an additional 40 to 125 years in prison for his history of sexual abuse by the end of this current sentencing, with the Associated Press saying that maximum amount represents a year for each of the at-least 125 girls and women who alleged that he sexually assaulted them.
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
Several students petitioned for Natalia Martinez's expulsion.
Many believe women are told how "to behave a certain way to be chosen far more than men."
COMMENTS