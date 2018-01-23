This Larry Nassar Victim Said The Pedophile Sexually Abused Her And Tried To Stick Needles In Her Brother's Genitals After Their Father Died

Statements given in a Michigan court during Larry Nassar's sentencing last week and early into this week have been powerful, painful and shocking.

All three words could be used to sum up the statements given yesterday by former gymnast Kamerin Moore and Emma Ann Miller, who, at 15 years old, is the youngest victim/survivor to have given a statement in court detailing Nassar's sexual abuse during his sentencing.

Moore, who's pregnant, began her statement speaking about her decision to speak in court, saying, "I didn’t want this child I’m carrying to be in the same room with a child molester."

She then spoke about Nassar's sexual abuse against her starting when she was only 10 years old, with her claiming that the pedophile referred to her as his "guinea pig because you would always try out new techniques on me," while adding that he asked to videotape his sessions with her, as reported by the New York Post.

Moore added that Nassar's abuse got worse after her father died when she was 12.

"You molested a little girl who had just lost her father," she said in court.

She also described how Nassar sexually abused her brother, a former gymnast at the University of Michigan, after he injured his shoulder.

“You pulled his pants slightly down to expose him in front of one of your other female victims … and you put acupuncture needles near his genitals,” Moore said, as reported by the New York Post. “I’m not sure how my brother’s shoulder is connected to his balls.”

You can watch Moore's full statement below via this WXYZ-TV (Detroit) footage.