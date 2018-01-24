Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore's Rape Accuser Breaks Silence, Says 'I Said No Countless Times'

Georgia State Soccer Player Suspended From Team And Withdraws From School After Saying 'N*****s' On Finsta Page
World Wrestling Entertainment suspended and then fired Superstar Enzo Amore, real name Eric Arndt, hours after a shocking rape accusation against him first surfaced on Twitter on Monday night.
Well, Tuesday on the same day as Amore's termination, his rape accuser further broke her silence by describing the alleged October 2017 sexual assault while speaking with TMZ Sports.
Philomena Sheahan told the celebrity news website that she told Arndt, "I want to get to know you first," in a Phoenix hotel room on October 19, but that the then-WWE Superstar got very aggressive, allegedly ripping off her tights and raping her.
"I said 'no' countless times," Sheahan told TMZ Sports. "I just kept saying 'no.'"
Sheahan claims that Arndt threw her on a bed and that she hit her head so hard that she lost consciousness, alleging that he continued sexually assaulting her.
Sheahan says she spoke with the Phoenix Police Department a few days later and that was confirmed by a police spokesperson.
"On Monday, October 23, 2017, at around 2:30pm, Phoenix Police responded to a local hospital for a call of a sexual assault that had reportedly occurred on October 19, 2017 at 401 West Clarendon Avenue," a Phoenix Police Department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "This case is under investigation."
Sheahan further describes the alleged sexual assault against her in the video below.
In response, Arndt fully denies the accusations.
"Over the last two days, Philomena Sheahan has made multiple public accusations against Eric Arndt (also known as Enzo Amore with the WWE), including allegations of sexual misconduct concerning an October 2017 incident in Phoenix. Mr. Arndt fully and unequivocally denies those accusations," Arndt's attorney said in a statement, as reported by TMZ. "He is cooperating with the authorities in this matter and looks forward to having it resolved in a timely manner. Neither Mr. Arndt nor his counsel will be making any further public comments on this matter."
Amore was slated to defend his Cruiserweight Championship at WWE's Royal Rumble this Sunday night in Philadelphia, before his termination from the company.
