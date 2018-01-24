Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore's Rape Accuser Breaks Silence, Says 'I Said No Countless Times'

World Wrestling Entertainment suspended and then fired Superstar Enzo Amore , real name Eric Arndt , hours after a shocking rape accusation against him first surfaced on Twitter on Monday night.

Well, Tuesday on the same day as Amore's termination, his rape accuser further broke her silence by describing the alleged October 2017 sexual assault while speaking with TMZ Sports.

Philomena Sheahan told the celebrity news website that she told Arndt, "I want to get to know you first," in a Phoenix hotel room on October 19, but that the then-WWE Superstar got very aggressive, allegedly ripping off her tights and raping her.

"I said 'no' countless times," Sheahan told TMZ Sports. "I just kept saying 'no.'"

Sheahan claims that Arndt threw her on a bed and that she hit her head so hard that she lost consciousness, alleging that he continued sexually assaulting her.

Sheahan says she spoke with the Phoenix Police Department a few days later and that was confirmed by a police spokesperson.

"On Monday, October 23, 2017, at around 2:30pm, Phoenix Police responded to a local hospital for a call of a sexual assault that had reportedly occurred on October 19, 2017 at 401 West Clarendon Avenue," a Phoenix Police Department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "This case is under investigation."

Sheahan further describes the alleged sexual assault against her in the video below.