There's A Warrant Out For Floyd Mayweather Sr.'s Arrest For Allegedly Punching A Woman Last Year

According to TMZ Sports, the father of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and former boxing great in his own right is being accused of attacking a woman during the wee hours of September 17 after the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin fight in Las Vegas last year.

The website reports that the alleged victim was headed toward Mayweather Sr.'s car when the 65-year-old told her to get out of the vehicle. When the woman reportedly refused to do so, Mayweather Sr. allegedly dragged her out of the car by her leg, with her claiming that the former boxer punched her in the leg once she was out of the vehicle before speeding off without her.

TMZ adds that the woman was hospitalized for minor injuries and that Mayweather Sr. was eventually charged with misdemeanor battery, with a warrant for his arrest being issued just last week on January 16.

Mayweather Sr. says the allegations are not true, with his rep reducing the alleged victim's story as nothing more than an extortion attempt.

Mayweather Sr.'s rep told TMZ that the woman is "trying to extort money and she's angry because she's not getting the money from Floyd," adding that "it's not going the way she wants it to go."

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.