LeBron Got This Video Salute From Jay-Z, Diddy, Drake And Dave Chappelle After Becoming The Youngest NBA Player Ever To Reach 30,000 Points

History made. At 33, LeBron James became the youngest player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points last night during his Cleveland Cavaliers ' 114-102 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs .

And many of his friends, including Jay-Z, Diddy and Drake to name a few, appeared in an Uninterrupted video to salute King James on the milestone.

"Congratulations to my brother, LeBron James," Hov says in the clip. "You inspire us all on and off the court, all the work you do coming from the neighborhoods we come from. We're so proud of you. The most-unselfish King in the world."

Added Drake moments later: "It's incredible. It seems like every time we look up, you're setting another milestone or breaking another record. And I always tell you, 'you're one of the most inspirational people in my life.' I'm honored to call you a brother."

Diddy summed it up quite well, saying, "My hat goes off to you, my brother. We love you, we appreciate you, we congratulate you!"

While the video also includes the likes of Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle and Shaquille O'Neal offering their congrats to LeBron, the clip ends with James' son, LeBron James Jr., his adorable daughter Zhuri and wife Savannah offering heartfelt words towards their King.

