19 Year Old Football Player Paralyzed After Being Struck By A Stray Bullet At a House Party

Larry Aaron , a sophomore defensive lineman at Marshall University, was reportedly shot and paralyzed on New Year’s Eve at a house party he attended.

The 19-year-old from Maryland was the victim of the incident on December 31 in Severn, and according to his family, was not the intended target.

Aaron is expected to recover from the shooting, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his family. They claim however that he’s still paralyzed from the waist down.

“Lawrence Aaron III attended a NYE party in Severn, MD with his friends and was struck in the back by a stray bullet fired from an unidentified party goer,” the page says.

“The bullet hit Lawrence in the thoracic spine and has resulted in paralysis from the waist down,” it continues. “Our family is devastated, but truly thankful for God’s mercy on Lawrence’s life.”

Fox5 DC says another boy, who is 17, was also shot but survived as well. A search for the shooter is still ongoing.

Marshall University head football coach Doc Holliday took to Twitter after learning of the tragic incident and offered his condolences.