19 Year Old Football Player Paralyzed After Being Struck By A Stray Bullet At a House Party

Georgia State Soccer Player Suspended From Team And Withdraws From School After Saying 'N*****s' On Finsta Page
Several students petitioned for Natalia Martinez's expulsion.
Larry Aaron, a sophomore defensive lineman at Marshall University, was reportedly shot and paralyzed on New Year’s Eve at a house party he attended.
The 19-year-old from Maryland was the victim of the incident on December 31 in Severn, and according to his family, was not the intended target.
Aaron is expected to recover from the shooting, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his family. They claim however that he’s still paralyzed from the waist down.
“Lawrence Aaron III attended a NYE party in Severn, MD with his friends and was struck in the back by a stray bullet fired from an unidentified party goer,” the page says.
“The bullet hit Lawrence in the thoracic spine and has resulted in paralysis from the waist down,” it continues. “Our family is devastated, but truly thankful for God’s mercy on Lawrence’s life.”
Fox5 DC says another boy, who is 17, was also shot but survived as well. A search for the shooter is still ongoing.
Marshall University head football coach Doc Holliday took to Twitter after learning of the tragic incident and offered his condolences.
It is however with a heavy heart that we bring in this new year as I send my thoughts and prayers to Larry Aaron and his entire family during this difficult time. Your @HerdFB family is here for you. #HerdStrong— John Doc Holliday (@DOCMUFB) January 2, 2018
“It is however with a heavy heart that we bring in this new year as I send my thoughts and prayers to Larry Aaron and his entire family during this difficult time,” he wrote. “Your @HerdFB family is here for you. #HerdStrong.”
Watch Fox 5’s news package about the incident below.
(Photo: WTTG, Fox 5 Washington, DC)
TRENDING IN NEWS
Several students petitioned for Natalia Martinez's expulsion.
Many believe women are told how "to behave a certain way to be chosen far more than men."
COMMENTS