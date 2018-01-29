This Video Of Mike Tyson Training His 15-Year-Old Son, Miguel, In Boxing Is The Epitome Of Like Father Like Son

Watch out, because Mike Tyson might just be training the future heavyweight champion of the world — his 15-year-old son, Miguel .

Last week, the boxing legend uploaded a video to his Instagram story of himself training Miguel and putting him through some mitt work, with the teenager snapping off powerful rights and lefts every bit as ferocious as his pops once did. He even moves just like his dad.

Like father, like son ... for real!

Ya'll ready for the Baddest Man on the Planet Jr. out here!?

Peep the footage, as Tyson goes from training Miguel to his daughter, Milan, who's really more into tennis.