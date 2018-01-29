This Video Of Mike Tyson Training His 15-Year-Old Son, Miguel, In Boxing Is The Epitome Of Like Father Like Son

Georgia State Soccer Player Suspended From Team And Withdraws From School After Saying 'N*****s' On Finsta Page
Several students petitioned for Natalia Martinez's expulsion.
Watch out, because Mike Tyson might just be training the future heavyweight champion of the world — his 15-year-old son, Miguel.
Last week, the boxing legend uploaded a video to his Instagram story of himself training Miguel and putting him through some mitt work, with the teenager snapping off powerful rights and lefts every bit as ferocious as his pops once did. He even moves just like his dad.
Like father, like son ... for real!
Ya'll ready for the Baddest Man on the Planet Jr. out here!?
Peep the footage, as Tyson goes from training Miguel to his daughter, Milan, who's really more into tennis.
Didn't we tell you, Iron Miguel hits hard?
Do you think we're looking at the future of heavyweight boxing with Miguel Tyson? With a trainer like Mike, it's possible.
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
Several students petitioned for Natalia Martinez's expulsion.
Many believe women are told how "to behave a certain way to be chosen far more than men."
COMMENTS