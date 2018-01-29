Simone Biles' 'He's Mine, Sorry' Tweet Of Her And Boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. Is Adorable #CoupleGoals

Ah, to be young and in love. Just ask Simone Biles .

On Sunday afternoon, the four-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast posted a pair of adorable photos of her and boyfriend and fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr. with the caption, "He's mine, sorry."

Now that is some serious adorable #CoupleGoals if we ever seen them.

And how did Ervin reciprocate? In the sweetest way imaginable.