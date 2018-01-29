Simone Biles' 'He's Mine, Sorry' Tweet Of Her And Boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. Is Adorable #CoupleGoals

Simone Biles' 'He's Mine, Sorry' Tweet Of Her And Boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. Is Adorable #CoupleGoals

And wait until you see his response.

Published 6 hours ago

Ah, to be young and in love. Just ask Simone Biles.

On Sunday afternoon, the four-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast posted a pair of adorable photos of her and boyfriend and fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr. with the caption, "He's mine, sorry."

Now that is some serious adorable #CoupleGoals if we ever seen them.

And how did Ervin reciprocate? In the sweetest way imaginable.

Awwww! 

This couple is too adorable. Much love to them this year.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Tim Warner/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news