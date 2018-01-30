Watching WWE's 'Royal Rumble' Through Desiigner's Eyes In This Video Will Have You Dying Laughing

It's safe to say that nobody had more fun watching WWE's Royal Rumble than Desiigner .

The usually hype AF "Panda" rapper got even more turnt — if you can believe that — while in attendance at the WWE pay-per-view event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Best of all? He documented all of the hilarity on his Snapchat account.

Desiigner especially lost his mind seeing the entrance of WWE Superstar Randy Orton late in the Royal Rumble and absolutely couldn't contain himself while witnessing the surprise return of Superstar Rey Mysterio three minutes later.

He even took time out to try to shoot his shot at former WWE Superstar Torrie Wilson during the first-ever 30-woman over-the-top Royal Rumble match later in the night, yelling and letting her know how "sexy" he thinks she is.

Watch all of the hilarity below and be prepared to die laughing.