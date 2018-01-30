Floyd Mayweather Jr. Got Ultra Petty And Named Conor McGregor His #MCM For All The Wrong Reasons

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has zero chill when it comes to Conor McGregor to the point where he's still taking shots at the UFC superstar five months after defeating him via a 10th-round TKO in their August 2017 mega bout .

Yesterday, the retired, undefeated boxing legend took to his Instagram account and got ultra petty by naming McGregor his #MCM (Man Crush Monday) ... for all the wrong reasons.

That's because accompanying the #MCM hashtag was a shot of Mayweather punching McGregor from their boxing match, with his hashtag reading, "Mayweather Crushes McGregor."