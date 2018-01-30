Floyd Mayweather Jr. Got Ultra Petty And Named Conor McGregor His #MCM For All The Wrong Reasons

Georgia State Soccer Player Suspended From Team And Withdraws From School After Saying 'N*****s' On Finsta Page
Several students petitioned for Natalia Martinez's expulsion.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. has zero chill when it comes to Conor McGregor to the point where he's still taking shots at the UFC superstar five months after defeating him via a 10th-round TKO in their August 2017 mega bout.
Yesterday, the retired, undefeated boxing legend took to his Instagram account and got ultra petty by naming McGregor his #MCM (Man Crush Monday) ... for all the wrong reasons.
That's because accompanying the #MCM hashtag was a shot of Mayweather punching McGregor from their boxing match, with his hashtag reading, "Mayweather Crushes McGregor."
Damn. No chill whatsoever. And Mayweather kept trolling McGregor on Tuesday, when he took to his Instagram account and posted footage of himself stepping into an MMA cage.
To that, McGregor tweeted:
Is Mayweather trying to bait McGregor into another super fight? Sure looks like it. And can you blame Mayweather? He did pocket at least $100 million in earnings from their 2017 bout.
Would you be here for another Mayweather-McGregor clash?
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
Several students petitioned for Natalia Martinez's expulsion.
Many believe women are told how "to behave a certain way to be chosen far more than men."
COMMENTS