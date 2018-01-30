This White College Tennis Player Really Told His Black Opponent 'At Least I Know My Dad' On The Court During Their Match

Appalachian State University has suspended Spencer Brown indefinitely for his racist comment to North Carolina A&T's John Wilson.

A Black college tennis player was on the receiving end of racist comments being hurled his way by his white opponent over the weekend. So, he put him on blast via Twitter to get some swift justice.

North Carolina A&T's John Wilson IV, who is also the school's senior class president, aired out Appalachian State University freshman Spencer Brown on Sunday following their match, claiming that Brown had the nerve to tell him "at least I know my dad," among other racist comments, right on the court earlier in the day.

And Wilson made sure to attach a photo of Brown to his tweet, which ended with "Black Twitter, do ya thing," as spotted by the New York Daily News.

Well, Black Twitter and beyond made sure that Appalachian State University heard Wilson's tweet loud and clear.

That's because by Monday morning, Wilson tweeted out an update, informing everyone that Appalachian State, which is also in North Carolina, has suspended Brown "indefinitely."

Take a look at Wilson's tweet, which includes Appalachian State's statement on Brown.

Now, about that personal call to Wilson, Appalachian State? We'll wait.

There's no place for racist comments in sports or anywhere else for that matter. All offenders will be aired out.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by Mark Lelinwalla

(Photo: Teresa Recena / EyeEm/Getty Images)

