This White College Tennis Player Really Told His Black Opponent 'At Least I Know My Dad' On The Court During Their Match

A Black college tennis player was on the receiving end of racist comments being hurled his way by his white opponent over the weekend. So, he put him on blast via Twitter to get some swift justice.

North Carolina A&T's John Wilson IV, who is also the school's senior class president, aired out Appalachian State University freshman Spencer Brown on Sunday following their match, claiming that Brown had the nerve to tell him "at least I know my dad," among other racist comments, right on the court earlier in the day.

And Wilson made sure to attach a photo of Brown to his tweet, which ended with "Black Twitter, do ya thing," as spotted by the New York Daily News.