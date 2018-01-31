This Video Of Kobe Bryant's Adorable Baby Girl, Bianka, Copying Her Daddy Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Georgia State Soccer Player Suspended From Team And Withdraws From School After Saying 'N*****s' On Finsta Page
Several students petitioned for Natalia Martinez's expulsion.
Retirement is giving Kobe Bryant the chance to be even more of a hands-on dad ... especially to his precious baby girl, Bianka.
The five-time NBA champion and future lock Hall of Famer took to his Instagram account Tuesday to show all of his fans how smart his 1-year-old is, as he posted a video showing the adorable baby girl observing an E for elephant flash card before copying her daddy's trunk-raising gesture.
This is easily the cutest thing you'll see today.
Awww!
At this rate, baby Bianka will be completing "full crystal clear sentences at 1" just the way Kobe is challenging her to do.
We sure hope the Black Mamba keeps posting precious videos of his Baby Mamba, because she is just too cute. And smart!
(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
