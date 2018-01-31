LeBron's Adorable Daughter, Zhuri, Just Had To Share His Drink In This Precious Video

Georgia State Soccer Player Suspended From Team And Withdraws From School After Saying 'N*****s' On Finsta Page
LeBron James remains arguably the best basketball player on the planet, but he doesn't stand a chance not melting over his adorable daughter Zhuri's cuteness.
King James posted this precious Snapchat story of the 3-year-old leaning over with her own straw and proceeding to share his drink.
His caption? "Can't have nothing with her around. Made me get another straw."
Watch the overload of cuteness below, as spotted by the Shade Room.
How cute was baby girl's burp at the end? The King and his princess! Awww!
With his Cleveland Cavaliers slumping the way they've been, having gone just 5-8 since the New Year, a little daddy-daughter time is more than enough to put a smile on King James' face.
Too sweet.
(Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
