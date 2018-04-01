Matt Barnes Started A Scholarship Fund For One Of Stephon Clark's Sons

Previously, we reported that Matt Barnes attended and spoke at a peaceful demonstration in honor of Stephon Clark on Saturday in Sacramento. Now we’re learning that words aren’t the only thing the former NBA player is offering.

While holding one of Clark’s sons, the one-time hometown basketballer spoke about being a father to the two boys, and afterward, announced he’s launching a scholarship fund for the Clark boys to ensure they go to college.

“I have two 9-year-old boys, just like this and I fear for them. I fear for the streets and now I’ve got to fear for the cops,” Barnes said, according to Mercury News. “How do we explain to our kids that because of the color of your skin people aren’t going to like you? That’s not fair, but that’s what we have to explain to our kids every day.

“So like what we’ve been talking about today, we didn’t want to lose sight of why we’re here,” he continued. “Thank you to everybody who came out and kept it peaceful. We’re going to get some accountability for the stuff that continues to go on and we’re doing it for the kids right here. I’m in the process of starting a Clark Boy scholarship fund to make sure these boys go to college. Like I mentioned earlier, this isn’t a Sacramento problem this is a nationwide problem.”