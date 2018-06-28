LeBron Is Chilling At This Insane $75K A Week Anguilla Beach House Ahead Of His Major Team Decision

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers speaks to the media after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to win the 2018 NBA Finals. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

And reports say he may be headed to the Lakers with one of your favorite Warriors players.

Published 1 week ago

As fans anxiously wait to see which team LeBron James decides to join next season, the NBA star has been getting some well-deserved rest and relaxation at a private villa in Anguilla.

According to TMZ Sports, LeBron has been keeping a low profile at the Anguilla Beach House at Meads Bay, which reportedly costs about $75K a week.

(Photo: The Beach House Website)
(Photo: The Beach House Website)
(Photo: The Beach House Website)

If you were to stay at the lavish resort, you’d be able to choose from eight master bedrooms, have meals prepared by a full-time chef, a butler at your beck and call. Don’t forget about the 44-foot infinity pool, the home theater from an optimal movie watching experience, a full food and beverage staff, and direct access to the private beach.

(Photo: The Beach House Website)
(Photo: The Beach House Website)
(Photo: The Beach House Website)

This luxurious pad is the perfect place for LeBron to decide if he's going to make the rumors true and take his talents to Los Angeles. 

According to Bleacher Report, LeBron reportedly sent a text message to Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant about potentially joining the Los Angeles Lakers as a duo. 

While Durant more than likely won't take him up on the alleged offer, the Lakers may still be able to get King James if they also acquire another star like Kawhi Leonard, at the request of the Cavaliers' star. 

Written by Rachel Herron

(Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images)

