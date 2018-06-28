LeBron Is Chilling At This Insane $75K A Week Anguilla Beach House Ahead Of His Major Team Decision

As fans anxiously wait to see which team LeBron James decides to join next season, the NBA star has been getting some well-deserved rest and relaxation at a private villa in Anguilla.

According to TMZ Sports, LeBron has been keeping a low profile at the Anguilla Beach House at Meads Bay, which reportedly costs about $75K a week.

If you were to stay at the lavish resort, you’d be able to choose from eight master bedrooms, have meals prepared by a full-time chef, a butler at your beck and call. Don’t forget about the 44-foot infinity pool, the home theater from an optimal movie watching experience, a full food and beverage staff, and direct access to the private beach.

This luxurious pad is the perfect place for LeBron to decide if he's going to make the rumors true and take his talents to Los Angeles.

According to Bleacher Report, LeBron reportedly sent a text message to Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant about potentially joining the Los Angeles Lakers as a duo.

While Durant more than likely won't take him up on the alleged offer, the Lakers may still be able to get King James if they also acquire another star like Kawhi Leonard, at the request of the Cavaliers' star.